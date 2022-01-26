CNA Financial Corp Has $738,000 Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) by 73.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.98.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

