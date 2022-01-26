Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Position Raised by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 320,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 167,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,365,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $33.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $945.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin acquired 30,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Angus C. Russell acquired 6,400 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

