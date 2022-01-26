iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 40,106 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 840% compared to the average daily volume of 4,266 put options.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.16. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 21,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

