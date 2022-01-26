Wedbush Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a report issued on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $136.10 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35. The firm has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

