WELL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,954.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $2,954.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

