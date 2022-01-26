Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $183.93 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Phantasma has a market cap of $183.93 million and $4.57 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00004614 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,179.98 or 0.99661564 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00021881 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00029493 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.07 or 0.00438703 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,060,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

