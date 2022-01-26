CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,220 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ADC Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.59. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

