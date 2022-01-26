CNA Financial Corp Takes $265,000 Position in Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BROS shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.38. Dutch Bros Inc has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.53 million. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

