PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for PetMed Express in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetMed Express’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

PETS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

PETS opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $523.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.51. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

