Credit Suisse AG Sells 88,747 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 88,747 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.40% of Synopsys worth $181,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $723,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

SNPS opened at $291.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.91 and a 200-day moving average of $323.55. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

