Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.28. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

