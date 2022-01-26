Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) a €56.00 Price Target

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) has been assigned a €56.00 ($63.64) price target by stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($62.50) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €48.85 ($55.52).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.24 ($42.32) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.