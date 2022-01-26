Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,424,999 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,608,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,424,999 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Nokia were worth $123,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nokia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,543,000 after purchasing an additional 739,846 shares during the last quarter. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of NOK opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.35.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.