Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,989,773,000 after buying an additional 30,937,349 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,660,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,327,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE CP opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.36. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

