Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €46.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €46.00 ($52.27) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RNO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €39.08 ($44.41).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €33.40 ($37.95) on Wednesday. Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($83.76) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($114.43). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €31.57.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.