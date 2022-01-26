Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €8.80 by Berenberg Bank

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €8.80 ($10.00) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.72 ($8.77).

Shares of SHA stock opened at €6.45 ($7.33) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €7.21.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

