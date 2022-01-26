Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,546 Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adient in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Adient by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 20.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adient alerts:

NYSE ADNT opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.96. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In related news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.