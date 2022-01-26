Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,774 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,277,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $435,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several analysts have commented on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,456. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

