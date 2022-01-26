Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,936 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,761 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

