Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

