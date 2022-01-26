Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $6.94 Million Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 524.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.15. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

