Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,545 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $241.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

