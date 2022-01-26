Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $93,346,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FERG stock opened at $154.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $116.70 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.40.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

