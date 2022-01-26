Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,716,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235,234 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $216,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

MDLZ opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

