Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,340 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Paychex were worth $127,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $20,146,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

