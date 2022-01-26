Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $8,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 726.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,979,000 after buying an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,845,000 after buying an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $368.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $311.03 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.37 and a 200 day moving average of $480.46.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

