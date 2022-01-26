Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Decreased by KeyCorp

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIAC. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.91.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

