Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELS. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.
Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $26,627,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
