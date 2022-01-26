Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Cut to $82.00

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ELS. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $88.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,413,000 after buying an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,039,000 after buying an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after buying an additional 641,388 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth $26,627,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,899,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

