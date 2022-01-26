AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,865 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.97% of AutoNation worth $157,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $70.64 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.65.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

