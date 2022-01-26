Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 24,304 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,839,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,304 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $142,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,447,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after buying an additional 689,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of JEF opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

