WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $36.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $1,099,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after buying an additional 128,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WesBanco by 104.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the third quarter worth $231,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

