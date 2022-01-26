Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.12. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.50 and a 52 week high of C$18.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOM.U. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

In related news, Director Neil Joseph Labatte acquired 2,950 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.58 per share, with a total value of C$66,610.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$66,610.53.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

