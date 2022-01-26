US Capital Advisors Comments on EnLink Midstream, LLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for EnLink Midstream in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 3.27. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

