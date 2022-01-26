Community Bank System, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

CBU opened at $74.13 on Wednesday. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $64.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 715.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.