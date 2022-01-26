WMS Partners LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 185,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URA opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32.

