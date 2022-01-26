Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $31.07.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

