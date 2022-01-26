WMS Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,798 Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 309.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of PPLT stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.60. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $83.20 and a 1 year high of $122.48.

