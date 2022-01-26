WMS Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WMS Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $136.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

