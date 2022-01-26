SVB Leerink Weighs in on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

