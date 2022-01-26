IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 289.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,521 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $27,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in IQVIA by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,380,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 315,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,620,000 after buying an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.37.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $236.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.08. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $285.61.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

