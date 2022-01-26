Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $831,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,001.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $957.60 and a 12 month high of $2,006.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,514.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 629.97 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.43.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.