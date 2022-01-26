Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $831,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after acquiring an additional 99,690 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,802.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,405,000 after acquiring an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,001.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $957.60 and a 12 month high of $2,006.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,201.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,514.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 629.97 and a beta of 1.49.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,917.43.
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
