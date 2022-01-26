Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

PRN opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.19. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $92.53 and a one year high of $123.26.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.