B. Riley Trims RLI (NYSE:RLI) Target Price to $125.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RLI. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

RLI opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. RLI has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RLI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in RLI by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

