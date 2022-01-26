Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.31.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

