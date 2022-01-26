Piper Sandler Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $114.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.14% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.35.

NBIX stock opened at $75.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

