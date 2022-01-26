Morgan Stanley Boosts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $98.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

