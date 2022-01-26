FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $54.67

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.67 and last traded at $55.37, with a volume of 2539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.77.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.