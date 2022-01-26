Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 1,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)
Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.