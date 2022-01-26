Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.70 and last traded at $54.70. Approximately 1,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 227,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,377,000 after acquiring an additional 719,127 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,228,000 after acquiring an additional 390,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

