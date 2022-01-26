BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Up 4.2%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.29. Approximately 11,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 641,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.26.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.23 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

