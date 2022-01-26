Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 270,500 shares.The stock last traded at $17.41 and had previously closed at $17.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet purchased 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,063.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,961 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 42.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 352,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 104,540 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $521,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ADX)

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

